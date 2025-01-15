Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 2025 BAFTA nominations celebrate a remarkable year in cinema, with The Brutalist, Conclave, and Emilia Perez leading the way 🎞

The Brutalist and Emilia Perez dominate with multiple nominations.

Rising stars Mikey Madison and Jharrel Jerome spotlighted in the EE BAFTA Rising Star category.

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and Wicked also recognized acknowledged within the nominations.

The 2025 BAFTA nominations have been announced, celebrating a stellar year in film and recognizing a diverse range of talent across the industry.

Leading the charge are standout films such as The Brutalist, Conclave, and Netflix film Emilia Perez, which each earned nods in multiple categories, including Best Film and Best Director. Meanwhile, Anora and A Complete Unknown also made waves, securing nominations in both the Best Film and screenplay categories.

In the acting fields, Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), and Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) are among the high-profile nominees vying for the prestigious awards. Rising stars like Mikey Madison (Anora) and Jharrel Jerome are also being recognized, with both earning spots on the coveted EE BAFTA Rising Star shortlist.

From Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl earning a nod in the Outstanding British Film and Best Children and Family Film categories to the groundbreaking nominations for Emilia Perez in Best Film Not in the English Language, the 2025 BAFTAs look to be one of the strongest indicators who could win at the Oscars this year.

2025 BAFTA Award nominees in full

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Outstanding British Film

Bird

Blitz

Concave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Actor

Adrian Brody - The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Saorise Ronan - The Outrun

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rosselini - Conclave

Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez

Best Director

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Sean Baker - Anora

Edward Berger - Conclave

Denis Villeneuve - Dune II

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Best Children and Family Film

The most recent Wallace and Gromit film has earned both a Best Children and Family Film nod alongside a nomination for Outstanding British Film. | BBC/Aardman Animations/Richard Davies/Stuart Collis

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Film not in the English Language

All We Imagine Is Light

Emilia Perez

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown - James Mangold, Jay Cocks

Conclave - Peter Straughan

Emilia Perez - Jacques Audiard

Nickel Boys - Ramsell Ross, Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Machlan, John ‘Diving G’ Whitfield

Best Original Screenplay

Anora - Sean Baker

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist

Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, Naoise O’Caireallain, Liam OG O Hannadiah, JJ O Dochartaigh

A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg

The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Outstanding Debut for a British writer, director or producer

Luna Carmoon - Hoard

Richard Peppiat - Kneecap

Dev Patel - Monkey Man

Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher and Balthazar de Ganay - Santosh

Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight

EE BAFTA Rising Star

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

The BAFTA Awards 2025 ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 16 2025 and will be available to watch live through the BBC the evening of the event. The event will also be available on catch-up through the BBC iPlayer service shortly after broadcast.