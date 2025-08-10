Melton Town earn first point of the season in dramatic finish with two goals deep in injury time

Melton thought they’d snatched a win with a goal 3 minutes into injury time only to concede two minutes later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heanor nearly got an early lead in the first minute when King cut in from the wing and had an effort from distance which Alley saved at the foot of the post.

7 minutes in and Munakandafa went on a mazy run from the half way line that finished with a low shot which flashed across the goal line missing the far post by inches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadlock was broken in the 19th minute with the hosts taking the lead. A quick throw-in caught Meltons defence out and Booth-Davis cut inside Hurst before firing in a shot which crept inside the near post. Sackey-Mensah pounced on a cleared ball which needed a good save from Roberts.

Toby Fura - scored for Melton at Heanor.

Then on the half hour Melton should have equalised when a Fura freekick was floated into the box and found King unmarked but his header could only find the keeper.

Melton came out in the second half with a sense of purpose and 5 minutes in they found their equaliser. Hurst sent in a deep cross which Fombad headed onto the bar with the rebound being met by Fura who scrambled the ball over the line.

The hosts nearly went ahead on 75 minutes when the ball was swung into the box and Tyson had a free header that needed a point blank save from Alley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then 3 minutes into injury time and a great diagonal cross from Calver found Munakandafa on the wing. He went on a run before cutting inside the right back and from the edge of the box slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Then with the last kick of the match, Heanor went on the attack and a low shot from the side of the area was spilled by Alley and King picked up the loose ball and fired into the net.

A poor first half came into life in the second half with Melton dominating for the most part. Unfortunately defensive errors cost them the win but the signs are better.

Melton host Ashby Ivanhoe next Saturday and hope to get their first win of the season.