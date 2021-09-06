Narrow defeat for Melton Town at Deeping Rangers

Melton Town news.

Melton Town were edged out 1-0 at Deeping Rangers on Saturday, writes Sam Ellis.

Town started their autumn run of matches with a trip to Deeping Rangers, having exceeded early expectations with seven points from their first five matches.

Deeping started the brighter of the two teams with Ben Cowles seeing his effort from the edge of the area flashing the wrong side of the post.

Melton responded immediately with Munton wrong footing the defence before hitting the side netting with a low shot.

There was some nice interlinking play between Lever and Anderson seeing the latter testing the keeper from 20 yards out.

The hosts should have taken the lead in the 16th minute when a loose back pass put Will Bird clean through but Harrison came out fast to cut out the attempted chip.

Early warning signs came when a corner found Bird at the back post unmarked but he fluffed his header as it found the wrong side of the upright.

Rangers dominance continued as Cowles had an effort cleared off the line by Fray.

Another Deeping corner found Wilson unmarked but his header thumped the crossbar.

Just before half time a rare Melton counter attack saw Mulvaney find Munton out wide who played in Benjamin, his low cross was met by Lever whose shot went inches over the bar.

The second half continued like the first with Gilchrist having to make a block on the line to prevent Rangers scoring.

Bird weaved past two defenders before letting fly with a low shot which was saved by the feet of Harrison.

Rangers should have taken the lead on the hour when a freekick was played into the box and headed back across goal to find Bird free at the back post but again he headed it the wrong side of the post.

The pressure was relentless and some indecision in midfield by Melton had Cowles picking up the ball and firing in a shot which smacked the post.

The dead lock was finally broken in the 73rd minute when Cowles out wide floated a cross to the unmarked Bird at the back post who made no mistake from three yards out.

Deeping saw the game out well with Melton offering very little in chances.

Melton would have been disappointed today having very little in the way of goal chances against a team who themselves weren’t clinical enough.