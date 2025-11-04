Melton routed at home by new leaders Newark Town

Toby Fura - came close for Melton in home rout by Newark Town.

Melton Town failed to capitalise on their first away win of the season the weekend before as they were soundly beaten 4-0 at home by new league leaders Newark Town in the UCL Premier North on Saturday.

The first 15 minutes were uneventful. Grice was making some runs down the wing for Newark without carving out any chances.

But in the 20th minute the visitors broke the deadlock as Perkins went on a run along the edge of the box and then hit a wonderful shot which beat Harrison and nestled in the corner of the net.

They almost doubled their lead with their next attack when Grice turned Perkins only for his shot to go inches over the bar.

On the half hour a corner was headed back into the danger zone by Braith only for Makings' shot to be cleared off the line.

But it was two in the 37th minute when a quick counter attack saw Makings play the ball to Clarke, who in turn picked out the unmarked Grice to slot home.

The first action of the second half saw Fura's free kick go just over the crossbar. The game was then put to bed in the 68th minute when Makings played a through ball to York, who slotted past Harrison.

As the game entered injury time, Ingham beat the offside trap to go one on one with the keeper only to unselfishly find Rushden to tap into an open net to make it 4-0.

The Reds will now hope to bounce back on Saturday at home to AFC Mansfield.

On Saturday second bottom Holwell Sports were beatan 4-0 at Staveley MW in Division One action.

Will Wraith gave the home side the perfect start with a fine headed near post goal after only nine minutes from a Bobby White corner and Joel Ward doubled their advantage just before half-time, flicking over the keeper after he saved a shot from Tom Wood.

Any hopes of a Holwell fightback in the sceond half were shattered by a two goal burst in three minutes as Ward completed a brace on 65 minutes with a close range tap-in and Dustyn Grierson made it four on 68 minutes, heading home another well flighted White corner.

Sports are on the road again this Saturday when they head for Dronfield Town.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​