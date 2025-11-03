Staff at MSK Vets at Melton Mowbray

A Melton Mowbray veterinary referral clinic has invested in a state-of-the-art CT scanner which will be the only one available locally to pet owners.

MSK Vets, which is based on Pate Road on the Leicester Road Industrial Estate, is hosting a drop-in open evening on Thursday November 13, from 6pm to 8pm, ahead of the service launching on the following Monday.

The new scanner will provide highly detailed 3D images of bones, joints and soft tissues, allowing the MSK team to identify and diagnose problems which standard X-rays or physical examinations might miss.

Drew Tootal, veterinary director at MSK Vets, which specialises in improving the mobility of dogs and cats with joint and muscular conditions such as arthritis and cruciate ligament injuries, said: “Our work has always focused on understanding how pets move and why they sometimes struggle to.

The new CT scanner which will be available at MSK Vets

“A CT scan lets us look beyond the surface and see what’s happening inside the body in remarkable detail.

"It’s a game-changer for diagnosing injuries and planning surgery with even greater precision.

“The next nearest veterinary CT scanner is more than 30 minutes away, so we’re thrilled to make this technology available locally for pet owners and our referring vet colleagues.”

To celebrate the launch, MSK Vets will be offering a special introductory price for CT scans for a limited time and would encourage pet owners and referring vets to book early to take advantage of this offer.

The open even will give visitors the opportunity to tour the clinic, see the new scanner, and meet the team – email [email protected] to register your interest.

Go to www.mskvets.co.uk for more information about MSK Vets.