Deadline approaches for vacant Melton councillor nominations

Latest council news EMN-211110-094521001

The vacancy was created in Melton Dorian Ward when Councillor Alan Pearson reluctantly decided to step down last month due to health issues and being unable to return from Australia to fulfil his in-person council duties because of travel restrictions.

A ballot to elect the new councillor will take place on Thursday, November 11, if there are enough candidates to make it contested.

Nomination papers can be obtained from the borough council offices, at Parkside, off Burton Street, Melton, and must be delivered to the Returning Officer, chief executive Edd de Coverly by the Friday deadline.

Melton Dorian Ward is also represented by Conservative Pat Cumbers and Green Party representative Phillip Wood,