A previous edition of Question Time being filmed

One of the BBC’s flagship political programmes – Question Time – will be recorded in Melton Mowbray next week.

The show, presented by Fiona Bruce for the last six years, will be filmed at Melton Theatre on Thursday January 30 before being aired on BBC1 at 10.40pm later that evening.

There are usually four panel members but they will not be revealed until next week.

Theatre manager Arnie Breen has been working on the logistics of hosting the show for the last year – there will be 140 people in the audience and tickets are on sale via the BBC.

Fiona Bruce, the host of Question Time

Dawn Whitemore, prinicipal of SMB College Group, which manages Melton Theatre, told the Melton Times: “We are delighted to be hosting the BBC’s Question Time at the Melton Theatre, it is has taken over 12 months of hard work by my theatre manager to secure this brilliant opportunity.

"It is great kudos for our theatre but what is more important is that it is a fantastic opportunity for our local community to have their voices heard around the local and national issues that we are facing.

"We don’t know who will be on the panel yet, or what the topics will be but we are sure whatever the theme it promises to be both interesting and exciting In terms of logistics.

"All tickets need to be applied for via the BBC not through the college.”

Dawn Whitemore, the principal of SMB College Group, which manages Melton Theatre

One person definitely not on the panel is Melton and Syston MP, Edward Argar.

It is understood that the BBC never invites the local MP to appear on Question Time – Mr Argar said he was ‘disappointed’ that he is unable to appear for this reason.

Mr Argar feels the programme will be a great showcase for highlighting issues affecting the Melton borough.

He told us: “It's fantastic that our wonderful town of Melton Mowbray will be involved in BBC QT next week.

"I really hope this will provide local people with an opportunity to air big issues affecting the area, such as flooding, the urgent need to complete the bypass and the get the extra funding it needs, for improvement to GP access and get increased use of Melton Hospital in our town.

“Also for people to get across the genuine level of anger about what the government has done to our farmers with the inheritance tax and our pensioners in cutting the winter fuel payments.”

The Labour leader of Melton Borough Council, Councillor Pip Allnatt, is not a fan of the programme, which he says lacks a focus on important issues.

Councillor Allnatt told the Melton Times: “I was brought up on BBC radio’s Any Questions.

"I find Question Time trivial and over simplistic.

"Too many platitudes and everyone trying to be on message.

"I do not watch it any more.

"International, national, and local issues blend into one.

"Idiot politicians from President Trump to ex-Prime Minister Truss and Nigel Farage all denying climate change while the people of Twyford and Long Clawson suffer its effects.

"So, questions on climate change are the most relevant.”

Click HERE to apply to be in the audience.