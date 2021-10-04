Latest Melton Vintage Craft Market draws crowds in the sunshine
The latest Melton Vintage Craft Market drew plenty of visitors yesterday (Sunday) on a sunny October day.
Many enjoyed the activities in the town centre after visiting the food festival which was taking place at the livestock market.
The market once again featured a stunning display of classic and vintage cars and motorbikes in Market Place.
There were lots of stalls, giving an opportunity for early Christmas shopping, and families enjoyed trips on a mini steam train in Nottingham Street.
People also enjoyed dancing to the music of the 1950s and 1960s to create a real carnival atmosphere.
Sharon Brown, one of the main organisers, said: “We had a fabulous turnout of 64 traders and they all kept a smile on their faces throughout the day.
“People enjoyed the cars and bikes and the dancers and the miniature train was a success.”
The last vintage craft market of the year will be on Sunday November 7.