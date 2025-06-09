A computer image of what Hill Top View will look like on the edge of Melton

Work is set to start on a new housing development on the outskirts of Melton Mowbray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles Church North Midlands has secured full planning permission from Melton Borough Council for Hill Top View, encompassing 48 properties on a site off Nottingham Road .

The developer says it will deliver a range of high-quality two to five-bedroom homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the new properties will be equipped with solar panels and electric vehicle charging points as standard.

As part of a Section 106 agreement, Charles Church will contribute £949k to support local infrastructure and services.

This includes a significant investment of more than £900k in local education provision.

Rob Blaney, land and planning director with the developer, said: “We’re pleased to have finalised the purchase and received planning approval for this development, which will deliver much-needed homes for local homebuyers in a desirable location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We look forward to starting on site soon and to welcoming buyers to the development in the near future.”

Further updates, including sales launch dates and show home openings, will be shared in the coming months.