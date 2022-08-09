Pie lovers enjoy annual Melton event for first time in three years

Stephen Hallam (left) demonstrates the art of hand-raising a Melton Mowbray pork pie at this year's PieFest event at the weekend

It was the first edition of the popular annual festival to be held for three years due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions on public gatherings.

Organisers said the event, which is the smallest organised by the Melton Mowbray Food Partnership on the town’s livestock site, was similar in size to those held before Covid took hold, with 60 stands.

The number of pie-makers was reduced due to some of these failing during the pandemic and others pulling out due to staff shortages on the eve of the festival.

Organiser Matthew O’Callaghan said: “Next year we’ll combine it with SpiritsFest and make it a much bigger and more widely-supported event.