Melton pub praised for standard of its toilets
The Kettleby Cross, in Wilton Road, has been awarded a ‘platinum plus’ grading by inspectors in the Loo of the Year Awards 2024.
The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.
The Melton Wetherspoon pub was one of thousands visited by the inspection team with loos graded as bronze, silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond while unacceptable toilets do not receive a grade.
Toilets were judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.
Ali McQuillan, manager of The Kettleby Cross, said: “We are delighted with the grading.
"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”
Awards MD, Becky Wall, said its loos were ‘clean and well maintained’.
