Pub landlords, police, council and business leaders at the first meeting of the relaunched Melton PubWatch scheme

Melton Mowbray’s PubWatch scheme has been relaunched to link up pub landlords and staff via radios to help thwart criminal activity in the town’s hospitality sector.

Pub landlords met with police officers, business leaders and council representatives to restart the initiative, which had become inactive since the start of the Covid pandemic five years ago.

The message they want to get out to customers who visits pubs, restaurants and cafes is ‘Keep Calm & Don’t Get Banned’.

It follows the success of the S.M.A.R.T crime-prevention operation which has helped reduce incidents of shoplifting and anti-social behaviour in Melton town centre by enable traders to communicate with each other on radios and quickly let others know about potential issues.

James Colclough, manager of Melton BID, commented: “I’m pleased to be part of the PubWatch relaunch and we will use the same technology and reporting tools that have been so successful for S.M.A.R.T in the daytime.

"The first meeting was very positive and attended by most landlords in the town.

"I would also encourage any other business owner to reach out if they operate into the evening and want to be part of the scheme.

"Melton Mowbray’s evening economy is developing well with two new restaurants opened in 2025 – PubWatch comes at a perfect time to support this growth.”

The scheme is driven by landlords with a new chair and vice-chair having being elected at their first meeting on Monday.

Melton police commander, Insp Darren Richardson, and Councillor Sharon Butcher, the borough council’s portfolio holder for the town centre, were among those at the launch meeting.

Pc Lucy Baxter, from the Melton Neighbourhood Policing Team, posted on the force Facebook page: “After months of discussions, I'm thrilled to announce the re-establishment of the PubWatch scheme.

“We now have a dedicated chair and vice-cchair to spearhead this initiative, marking a significant step towards enhancing safety during our town's vibrant nightlife.

"The positive feedback and collaborative spirit among the pub owners were truly inspiring.

"Together, we're making Melton a safer and more enjoyable place for everyone.”

Email James Colclough at [email protected] or call him on 07954 817505 if you’d like to get involved in Melton PubWatch.