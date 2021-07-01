Family testimonials sought by Melton children’s charity

Latest news EMN-210520-092655001

The Romy Fund is seeking testimonials from families who have received help to encourage others who could benefit from funding to come forward.

The charity was established in memory of Romaney Fugill following an appeal in the Melton Times 16 years ago and exists to help other children in the borough living with life-limiting conditions or complex needs.

Among the many items it has funded are sensory equipment, trikes, bean bag chairs, therapy pools, adapted car seats and garden play equipment, bathroom and garden makeovers, and more.

The Trust has also bought a minibus for Birch Wood Area Special School in the town and the Ability Swing for wheelchair users at the destination play park in Melton’s Play Close.

It has also given invaluable support to families facing financial hardship related to hospital treatment, travel and parking charges.

A spokesperson for the cause said this week: “The website will help raise awareness of the charity and help others to benefit from the work that it does.

“We would like to reach out to families who have a child who has been supported by the Romy Fund.

“Can they please email a short testimonial to [email protected] with a photo if possible.”