Fundraising Santa sleigh tours set to start in the Melton borough

The Melton Mowbray Round Table Santa's sleigh will be touring the town again from Monday December 6

The popular annual Melton Mowbray Round Table Santa Sleigh will kick things off on Thursday evening when it visits Wymondham, followed on Saturday with a trip around Asfordby, including the Hill and Valley as well as the village, where Superheroes will be joining Father Christmas with spreading festive cheer.

Ian Cullen, one of the organisers, said: “The Santa sleigh is a huge task to undertake each year, and with our membership of just eight members makes it even more difficult. We hope to see lots of people out supporting us again this year.”

The schedule of visits also includes: Dec 7 - Waltham and Scalford; Dec 11 - Old Dalby and Nether Broughton; Dec 14 - Scalford Road, Melton; Dec 16 - Rearsby; Dec 18 - Long Clawson and Hose; Dec 19 - East Goscote; Dec 23 - Whissendine.

The Melton Rotary Enterprise Group are doing tours of Melton town only, with each visit starting at 6pm, to raise funds for local causes.

Schedule: Monday December 6- Asfordby Road area of town and streets off it; Tuesday December 7 - Scalford Road and streets off it; Wednesday December 8 - Edendale Road and Valley Road area; Thursday December 9 - Sandy Lane area; Friday December 10 - Burton Road and Baldocks Lane areas; Saturday December 11 (from 5pm) - Thorpe Road area.

Melton firefighters start their traditional Christmas tour with Santa on Monday, visiting Kings Road, Flemming Drive and Harvey Street.

They tour Queensway and Hartopp Road on Tuesday December 7 and Dieppe Way, The Crescent and Tennyson Way the following day.