Phoenix House - the local health board had identified the building as suitable for a second Melton Mowbray GP practice

Plans to create a second GP surgery in Melton Mowbray have been put on hold due to a shortage of funding.

A new practice, to run alongside Latham House Medical Practice, has been identified as essential for town residents with thousands of new homes due to be built over the next decade.

Phoenix House, on Nottingham Road, was favoured by the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (ICB) as the venue for a new doctors’ surgery.

Melton Borough Council and the ICB have funded feasibility studies on converting the council-owned building but it was found that construction costs would outstrip the potential rental income from a practice.

The ICB has been unable to secure short-term funding and it cites a shortfall in payments from housing developers through Section 106 payments and a slower than anticipated increase in patient registrations in making its decision to pause further progress on the scheme.

The leader of Melton Borough Council, Councillor Pip Allnatt, expressed his ‘deep disappointment, in the situation, having played a leading role in negotiations with the ICB.

He said: “The council has worked tirelessly to support the ICB to deliver the much-needed expansion of GP services in Melton, and I am hugely disappointed that despite our collective best efforts they have decided to pause further progress at this time.

"I am particularly frustrated that they have cited a shortfall in s106 payments from new developments as one of the reasons.

"Before I was even elected to Melton Borough Council, arrangements agreed between my predecessors and the county council meant that there is almost no s106 money for health because nearly all of it goes to the county council for new roads and schools.

"Additionally, the ICB should consider whether the drop in expected patient registrations may be due to dissatisfaction with existing local health services more generally and, as we’ve seen recently, in relation to the birthing centre.

"So whilst I fully recognise the financial challenge we must not give up on securing what our community needs, and if not our buildings, then we must keep working to find another site.

"The government’s new 10-year plan for the NHS makes a clear commitment to community health, and we will continue to push the ICB to deliver what is needed for Melton, and we will keep doing all we can to support them."

As a consequence of the ICB’s decision, the borough council will now explore alternative uses for Phoenix House, with upper floor space being used as part of a commercial redevelopment venture.

Potential uses of part of the council’s Parkside offices are also being looked at after it was also once considered as a possible location for a second GP practice.

This will involve the integration of the Community Support Hub and release of available space for commercial let, according to a document to go before the cabinet on October 15 which updates the council's Asset Development Programme.

The investment, using existing budgets allocated to the programme, will generate income to support the continued delivery of public services, whilst also creating opportunities for local businesses to expand and grow into high quality office space, the council says.