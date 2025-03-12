New £18M endoscopy unit begins to takes shape

The topping out ceremony at Leicester General Hospital for the new endoscopy unit

A brand-new unit that will expand endoscopy services for patients in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland is beginning to take shape at the Leicester General Hospital.

Construction of the new £18 million site, which will feature six procedure rooms, as well as 20 pods for patients before and after their procedures, started in 2024.

The new standalone, two-storey unit will provide around 17,000 endoscopy appointments every year, non-surgical procedures to examine a patient’s digestive tract which can be used to help diagnose a number of conditions, including cancer.