Comedian Ed Byrne who is to perform at Melton Theatre in September IMAGE Roslyn Gaunt

One TV’s top comedians is appearing at Melton Theatre later this month and we are giving readers an opportunity to win tickets.

Irish comic Ed Byrne – a star of shows such as Mock The Week and Dara and Ed’s Great Big Adventure – will take to the stage on the evening of Wednesday September 25.

He will be performing his acclaimed show, Tragedy Plus Time, in which he bravely ventures into the world of grief and loss, a decision prompted by the passing of his younger brother Paul, aged just 44, in February 2022.

Comedy that takes death as its cue is not unprecedented, but it’s a path that takes considerable creative courage to explore.

It takes the most difficult of subject matter and encourages the audience to laugh in its face in a way they would otherwise simply never do.

Talking about the show he will perform at Melton, Ed said: "Is it OK to talk about this stuff? I’d say this. Every night hundreds of people who didn’t know who Paul Byrne was will leave the theatre knowing who Paul Byrne was.

"I’m happy with that, and I think I give a good account of him on stage.”

He added: ““Death is universal. We will all lose someone. So the best thing to do is laugh at it.”

Audiences have enjoyed the show up and down the country and at the Edinburgh Fringe and it was named British Comedy Guide's Best Comedy Show of 2023.

A staple of revered panel show Mock the Week, Ed has also sledded down the side of a volcano for Dara and Ed’s Great Big Adventure, upstaged Martin Sheen and Robert Downey Jr on The Graham Norton Show, and demonstrated his driving skills on Top Gear and The World’s Most Dangerous Road.

We have a pair of tickets to give away for Ed’s Melton Theatre show.

To stand a chance of winning them, simply answer the following question: Where in Ireland was Ed Byrne born?

Email your answer to [email protected] by the deadline of 11am on Friday September 6.

Go to www.meltontheatre.co.uk to buy tickets online.