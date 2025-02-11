Superheroes Invited To Take Flight At Boost Leicester This February Half-Term

This February half-term, 17th-21st February, Boost Leicester is hosting a super half-term with mighty savings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families around England are invited to celebrate half-term like superheroes and take flight at Boost Leicester. Boost Leicester is offering a five-day bounce pass, which includes one hour of open play, on each day of the half term, for just £30.

Every hero, from tiny tots to jumpers can burn off energy after all that Christmas chocolate as they hit the 50 interconnected trampolines, foam pits, battle beam, and high dive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the sidekicks, also known as parents, who need to refuel, each park has a café serving delicious treats and most importantly coffee.The menu offers a full range of pizzas, paninis, breakfasts and more, including dedicated menus for kids and toddlers.

Superheroes Invited To Take Flight At Boost Leicester This February Half-Term

For jumpers eager for their next adventure after February half term, Boost Leicester will host its monthly Neon Night party on Friday 7th March from 6pm-8pm, where the neon lights are turned up and a DJ plays tunes all night, while bouncers enjoy an evening filled with games, dancing, jumping, glow sticks, and yummy snacks.

To find out more or to make a booking, go to oxygenactiveplay.co.uk