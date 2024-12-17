Top of the tree as Amy Eastman and Tom Ursell win Melton Christmas tennis tournament

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club held their Annual Christmas Club Night Tournament - and Amy Eastman and Tom Ursell came out top of the tree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A full quota of 16 members turned out with chairman Justin Horobin taking charge of the proceedings with a good mixture of men's, ladies' and mixed matches taking place during the evening.

At the end of the evening Amy Eastman, recently new to Melton TC, showed her outstanding quality, which sees her as part of the Leicestershire County Ladies squad and a member of the club's Winter League team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an unbeaten run with different partners she came out on top with the much improved Tom Ursell also coming out on top after a thrilling last set win to take the top men’s title.

Melton Christmas Tournament players.

Winner of the best dressed Santa competition was Janine Bloxham.

With Christmas carols being the order of the day on court the members all gathered afterwards to tuck into mince pies, muffins and mulled wine to round off another fun-filled tournament.

Both the clubs’ Ladies and Men’s Winter League teams are closing in on more titles. In their last game the Ladies first team entertained Carisbrooke A in their Premier Division fixture and ran out winners by a 7-1 scoreline with the unbeaten Sarah Wright teaming up with county captain Charlie Griffin.

The men’s first team returned from their top of the Division 1B clash at Leicester Forest East 1 with a share of the points after a 4-4 draw, which keeps the team in the driving seat.