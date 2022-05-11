Melton Mowbray Rugby Club defeated in County Bowl final

Rugby news.

On a very warm afternoon on an extremely firm pitch, the conditions were excellent for running rugby and both teams sought to move the ball from all over the pitch.

Over the course of the contest, Birstall were generally better with ball in hand and definitely had the rub of the green with mistimed passes.

Local lad Adam Wooley was outstanding at fullback for Birstall and Melton could do little to prevent him dancing around the home defence to set up several tries and help himself to a couple as Melton's leg-weary players left gaps everywhere.

Despite Melton looking tired from the previous evening back row forwards Karl McGee, James Cavner and Max Buckley all had solid games carry hard and tackling well.

Youngsters Archie Hutchinson and Will Garnett both had really dynamic games both in attack and defence and will continue to improve next season.

Melton were 18-3 down at half time and allowed Birstall another try before several forward drives produced a try from close range from Harry Eley, a young prop with another good future in the game.

Skipper Harvey Green added the conversion and Melton were briefly back in the game at 23-10.

However, Birstall had too many ideas and pace for Melton to cope with as well as fortuitous bounce of the ball moments and scored another two converted tries to put a gloss on the scoreline, but they we're worthy winners.

Melton need to reflect on this match and get together for a good close season before another campaign in September.

Melton concluded the Midlands 3 East (South) campaign fifth in the standings.

They recorded 12 victories and 10 defeats from their 22 matches.

In the Midlands Premier, Syston finished third overall.

The secured 17 victories from 16 fixtures, their remaining nine games all ending in defeat.