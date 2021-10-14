Raducanu effect paying off at Hamilton TC

Libby and Penny.

Hamilton TC’s new junior coach Libby Duncan has had a busy few weeks settling into her new role, especially after Emma Raducanu’s historic US Open success put tennis in the spotlight.

Libby herself became a champion in the club’s annual championships when she won the ladies singles title beating Penny Hallam in the final.

And her junior coaching sessions are becoming more popular with numbers increasing by the week.

She said: “When I was six or seven I would attend sessions which were full of boys with few or no girls attending. However, in the sessions I am running I’m starting to see an even balance of female to male participation and I think this is most certainly down to the Emma Raducanu effect.

“She has inspired so many young people, especially girls, to take up this sport.

“And she has proved that to be a success you don’t have to go through the massive tennis centres across the world as she worked her way up through the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) and mainstream schools.

“For youngsters who are interested in giving tennis a go we hold Saturday morning drop-ins for different age groups ranging from ages three all the way through to teens.

“We are also holding an October camp, which you can book onto on our website, followed by the relaunch of our weekday junior sessions.”