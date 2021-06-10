Women's CiCLE set to break entry records

The CiCLE returns this month. Photo: Tim Williams

The fifth edition of the Women’s CiCLE Classic looks set to break all entry records.

A full field of 140 is already lined up for this popular event, which will mark the first national-level women’s race in the UK since August 31, 2019.

After a massive 666 days absence of racing, the June 27 race looks to be the most open edition yet.

Rebecca Durrell, the race’s first ever winner back in 2016 will appropriately wear race number one.

The true form of so many of Britain’s top and aspiring women riders representing all the top teams remains an unknown quantity, and the winner could come from almost any of the 140 riders who will take the start.

Whilst the winner will take the mammoth £1,000 first prize on offer, they will also have the honour of wearing for the British Cycling National Women’s series leaders jersey for the next event in the curtailed series that circumstances have forced upon the sport this year.

“The popularity of the Women’s CiCLE Classic has been apparent since our first race in 2016, but the enthusiasm to race amongst both the Women and Junior men who will race over the same course earlier in the day, has been phenomenal this year,” said race director Colin Clews.

“With so much hesitation about getting back to normal we are delighted that the communities through which our races pass, such as Melton, Somerby and Owston, the real heart of the race have welcomed the race back so openly.

“We feel confident that with the adoption of safe protocols for all those taking part and spectating, as demonstrated by other major sports already in advance of cycling, we can safely provide the opportunities for Britain’s Elite Women cyclists to lead the way in their sport.”

Taking in its usual 105 kilometre course traversing the challenging and undulating on and off road sectors that the CiCLE Classics have become famous for, the Women’s race will start at 2pm from Melton’s Sherrard Street, with the race leaders expected to return to the town for its initial passage of the finish line at around 4pm, where riders will compete for the Melton town prize of a massive pork pie courtesy of Dickinson & Morris.

But the major award of £1,000 and a magnum of Duvel Belgian beer will await the final winner some 15 kilometres later as the race returns for the final sprint to the line.

Earlier in the day Britain’s aspiring Junior Men will ride the same course, starting at 9.30am, finishing in Melton town centre around 12.30pm.

With many taking part never having had the experience of competing in a national level race for their category and age group owing to the COVID 19 lockdowns, that race also presents a very open race to attempt to predict.

The day prior to the races - June 26 - will see the rescheduled Rutland CiCLE Tour staged.