Luke Litter awaits his challengers as the Winmau World Masters 2025 is upon the darts community 🎯

The best of the darts world converge upon Milton Keynes next week (January 30 2025.)

The Winmau World Masters is set to bring top international darts players to compete for the coveted title.

Here’s a brief history about the event and the all important ways to get tickets ahead of the next biggest date on the darts calendar.

Luke Littler makes his return to competitive darts only a month after taking the crown at the PDC Darts Series with the Winmau World Masters taking place next week (January 30.)

The World No. 1 Luke Humphries will face Joe Cullen in the opening round of the 2025 Winmau World Masters, while reigning champion Luke Littler awaits his opponent in the revamped competition at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The top 24 players from the PDC Order of Merit automatically qualify for the 32-player main event, with the top 16 seeded in the draw. The remaining eight spots will be filled through the preliminary rounds.

The tournament will follow a set format, with each set being the best of three legs. The Winmau World Masters champion will earn £100,000 in prize money, while the runner-up will take home £50,000.

Winmau World Masters 2025 - first round draw

Luke Littler awaits his first round opponent in the first round of the Winmau World Masters 2025

Seeded players are in brackets

(1) Luke Humphries vs Joe Cullen

(16) Josh Rock vs Qualifier 6

(8) Damon Heta vs Ross Smith

(9) Gerwyn Price vs Qualifier 4

(4) Rob Cross vs Qualifier 8

(13) Danny Noppert vs Michael Smith

(5) Stephen Bunting vs Qualifier 5

(12) Peter Wright vs Qualifier 1

(2) Luke Littler vs Qualifier 3

(15) James Wade vs Mike De Decker

(7) Jonny Clayton vs Martin Schindler

(10) Chris Dobey vs Ryan Searle

(3) Michael van Gerwen vs Qualifier 2

(14) Gary Anderson vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

(6) Dave Chisnall vs Qualifier 7

(11) Nathan Aspinall vs Andrew Gilding

What are the Winmau World Masters?

The Winmau World Masters is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world of darts. Organized by the British Darts Organisation (BDO), it has been a major event in the darting calendar since its inception in 1974.

The competition brings together top international players to compete for the coveted title and is known for its rich history and exciting matches with the tournament is typically held annually, featuring both men's and women's competitions, as well as youth divisions.

Over the years, the event has seen numerous legendary dart players take the stage, including Eric Bristow, Raymond van Barneveld and more recently, players like Glen Durrant.

When does the Winmau World Masters 2025 take place?

The Winmau World Masters 2025 takes place at the Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes from January 30 2025 until February 2 2025.

How can I get tickets to attend the Winmau World Masters 2025?

Tickets to attend the Winmau World Masters are currently available through See Tickets, with options including days to attend and seating, with front tables costing around £48.60 per person and the cheapest seats around £38.80 per person (both prices include booking fees)

