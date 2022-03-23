Watson knocks Parrott of his perch to win pool competition

Aaron Watson, left, with runner-up Stephen Parrott

Aaron Watson was top dog in this month’s pool competition at Jackson’s lounge, beating Stephen Parrott in the final.

Watson, who had finished behind Parrott in the group stage, beat Jamie Ingham 3-1 in the semifinals while Parrott got the better of Andrew Swann 3-0.

Parrott, the clubs reigning monthly snooker champion, was hoping to make it a double crown but went down 4-1 as Watson stepped up a gear.