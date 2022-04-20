Melton bowlers are national champions

Melton celebrate.

Melton Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s teams are national champions - after winning the Denny Plate.

The team defeated opponents Clarrie Dunbar in the final at Nottingham, after beating Gallow at Fakenham in the semi-final.

This was a tremendous performance by all the players taking part and no one should be singled out in this team event when everyone gave 100 per cent.

Melton went on to win by 81 shots to Clarrie Dunbars 56 who conceded the game on the 73rd end as there were insufficient ends left to play for them to catch Melton.

This is a team achievement that has never happened in the clubs history.

Chris Rogers’ rink won 19 to 15, Jordan Butcher’s rink lost 16 to 18, Ethan Giblett’s rink won 25 to 11 and John Robinsons rink won 21 to 12.

Another stand-out performance came from John Robinson, appearing in the final of the National over 60s Singles.

Although he lost his game 21 shots to 11, it was a great achievement to reach the final.

Ethan and Brandon Giblett reached the semi-final of the Family Pairs and, in a close game, they lost to the Bournemouth pair skipped by B. Pauley 21 to 15.

An even encounter in the National Men’s triples occurred and probably a shock result was Adur, skipped by R. Moses, defeating the Chris Rodgers rink which included world champion Les Gillett and Neil Hope.