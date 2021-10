Latest Lake View Fishery results

Table toppers Melton Mowbray make it three straight wins against Rushden and Higham

Boss says new pitch will take Melton Town to the next level

Former Leicester City and Nottingham Forest star Gary Mills to discuss his colourful career at Asfordby FC

Barratt pips Manship to title at Jackson’s

'Tweaks' paying off for Holwell Sports, can they make it three wins in a row against Hucknall Town?

Last-gasp goal sees Melton Town forced to settle for a draw

Slater on top at Jackson's

Sunday, October 10 (Canal): 1 Tag (LVS), 37-12-00, peg 17, Canal - qualified for the Lake View Select 25 final; 2 Brian Greenbury(Drennan), 37-05-00, peg 9; 3 Wayne Smith (LVS), 37-02-00, peg 13.

Saturday, October 9 (Canal, Marina ,Serpent): 1 Joe Stevenson, 80-11-00, peg 17, Marina - qualified for the Middy Winter final; 2 Steve Nattrass(BurtsBaits), 79-08-00, peg 17, Canal; 3 Jim Meakin (LVS), 61-07-00, peg 23, Serpent.

Wednesday, October 6 (River, Stream): 1 Brian Greenbury (Drennan), 52-01-00, peg 4, Stream - qualified for the Middy Winter final; 2 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports), 45-09-00, peg 17, Stream; 3 Dean Clare, 45-00-00, peg 1, River.