Horseback archery success for Tilly and Troy Shaw

Tilly Shaw.

Father and daughter Troy and Tilly Shaw are celebrating successes at the British Horseback Archery Championships.

John Ferneley College pupil Tilly competed in the junior section and came third overall.

Dad Troy - an advanced horseback archery coach - finished fourth overall in the seniors.

“Great weekend had by all,” said Troy, who hosted the championships at his Goadby Marwood-based New Leaf Triangle CIC, an alternate education provider.