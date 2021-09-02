Horseback archery success for Tilly and Troy Shaw
Event held at Goadby Marwood...
Father and daughter Troy and Tilly Shaw are celebrating successes at the British Horseback Archery Championships.
John Ferneley College pupil Tilly competed in the junior section and came third overall.
Dad Troy - an advanced horseback archery coach - finished fourth overall in the seniors.
“Great weekend had by all,” said Troy, who hosted the championships at his Goadby Marwood-based New Leaf Triangle CIC, an alternate education provider.
The British Nationals is normally held in the south of the UK and this is the first year the BHAA (British Horseback Archery Association) agreed to move to a central location.