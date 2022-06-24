Date set for the Sailability regatta

The regatta will return this year following Covid.

There are more than 200 RYA Sailability locations across the UK and further afield providing opportunities for people with disabilities to enjoy sailing and the freedom of being on the water.

Rutland Sailing Club has a thriving Sailability section and as a regular host for the RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta in previous years is now looking forward to hosting the 2022 edition.

The RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta is open to all levels from seasoned competitors to those taking their first steps towards racing, and the event will be a chance for the Sailability community to celebrate being together again following the Covid pandemic.

The Multiclass Regatta was unable to run due to Covid restrictions in 2020 and 2021 so this year will mark a much-anticipated return for the championship.

Organised in association with Rutland Sailability, competitors will take part in a variety of racing across the weekend and enjoy a social on the Saturday evening.

RYA Sailability Manager Joff McGill said: “We’ve welcomed between 80 to 120 sailors at previous events, along with a similar number of volunteers, which creates a really sociable and vibrant atmosphere on and off the water. We’re really looking forward to the return of this friendly, competitive championship.

“It’s the one opportunity in the calendar for the whole Sailability community across all the different classes to come together and race each other.”

Previously described as a ‘festival of disabled sailing’ the regatta was traditionally always held at Rutland SC until 2019 when it visited Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy for the first time.

Moving forwards the event will rotate between the two locations.