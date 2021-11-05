Brothers honoured by Syston Bowling Club

Ken (left) and Derek Renshaw.

Two brothers were honoured at the Syston Bowling Club AGM.

Derek Renshaw has been elected the new President and his brother Ken has been made a Life Member, in recognition of his outstanding service over a number of years.

Members were relieved and encouraged to note that, in spite of the cancellation of 2020 fixture lists due to lockdown, and thanks to careful management by the board of directors, the club had generated a modest financial surplus over the year and, overall, maintained a healthy balance sheet.

Members were reminded of the vital importance of active support for non-bowling/social activities in the club calendar which generated income to keep membership subscriptions at a reasonable level.

All vacant posts on the board of directors and the management committee were filled, with the exception of the post of premises director, which remains vacant.

Looking forward, the board were encouraged to consider making better use of social media, such as Facebook, in an attempt to attract younger members.

As a result of changes in practice in many clubs, brought about by Covid-related restrictions, the board were also urged to review future match catering arrangements in order to avoid a potentially significant drop in revenue from food and bar sales.

Members expressed little support for the suggestion that cash prizes should be awarded in place of replica trophies for all club competitions.

Framed certificates were commended as suitable alternatives.