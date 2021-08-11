Back to back victories for kart ace Chase Sharpe

Victory for Chase Sharpe.

Young kart ace Chase Sharpe earned his first-ever win - before backing it up with number two the following weekend.

His first victory came at Shenington in the Honda Extreme class, where he qualified first, won every heat and the main final.

The weather was UK’s usual mixed conditions, wet, then dry, then wet, then dry.

This win marked his first win ever in karting, so it was a big deal and Chase, 10, was over the moon.

This weekend he was again competing with the Honda Extreme kart, this time at Stretton, Leicestershire.

On the track he first started on as a six-year-old, qualifying was wet and Chase qualified third.

Mixed conditions throughout the day made things very hard and it was a big grid, especially hard when its such a tight track as overtaking backmarkers is even harder.

He coped with the pressure amazingly well and won every heat and the all-important final.

As well as karting, Chase is following in the footsteps of his father, uncle and grandfather and is a supported driver in the JSCC Young Ones, which is the feeder group for drivers who want to race in the Junior Saloon Car Championship when they are 14 years old.

He has his own track Saxo, which he frequently drives. He is very proud to be supported by the JSCC.

Chase would like to thank Damar Tools, Yato Tools, Absolute Alignment and all his other sponsors for letting him do what he enjoys so much.

His next race is Whilton Mill on September 5.