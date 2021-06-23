Mixed weekend for Belvoir Vale Tennis Club

The winning men's first team.

The team of Jeff White, Nigel Daniels, Jamie Wallace, Mark Blackburn and Steve Wallace lost only 15 games to complete an 8 sets to 1 victory.

The results were: Mark Blackburn/Nigel Daniels 8-0, 8-4, 8-0; Steve Wallace/Jamie Wallace 8-0, 8-0, 8-0 and Eddie Milner/Jeff White 6-8, 8-3, 8-0.

Elsewhere the club’s ladies second team were beaten 7-2 against top of the division Carisbrooke D, which included an 11 year-old county player. Rachel Lovegrove/Sarah Hartland 1-8, 1-8, 4-8