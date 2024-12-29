Melton Town's poor form continues as they get thrashed by league leaders.

Melton Town were well beaten by leaders Eastwood.

Melton Town fell to their 5th defeat in a row to end December without a point after a 5-1 defeat at home to Eastwood.

An even opening of exchanges and the first real chance fell to the hosts when Mulvaney swung in a cross from the left which flashed across the goaline with Wakley inches from a tap in.

The visitors first shot on target came in the 11th minute when a powerful shot from Westcarr saw a brave block by Canoville preventing the opening goal. The deadlock was broken halfway through the half when Mulvaney slipped a pass through tot Wakley who chipped the ball over Wilson and into the net to put Melton one up. Eastwood upped the pressure in search of an equaliser.

Hawkridge played in Opoku who had the whole goal to aim for only to see his shot cleared off the line by Kalis Gore. Minutes later and a repeat performance saw Opoku again unmarked on the 6 yd line only for his shot to be cleared off the line by Kalis Gore. Meltons goal was leading a charmed life and just before halftime a ball down the edge of the box saw another pile driver from Opoku blocked on the line by Canoville.

Eastwood came out in the second half with a renewed urgency and within the first minute a corner was played back out before being sent back into the box and found Robinson unmarked only for his header to shave the wrong side of the post. 52 minutes gone and the league leaders should have been level when Blakes shot was well saved before Opoku pounced on the rebound only for Harrison to save again.

A quick Eastwood counter attack saw Opoku sending the ball across the area to Westcarr but Harrison closed the angle down fast and parried the ball to safety. 55th minute and Eastwood got their deserved equaliser when Hawkridge crossed a ball to the far post for Blake to head the ball home. 2 minutes later and the visitors were in the lead when a freekick out wide was sent in by Hawkridge and touched past Harrison by Blake.

Mulvaney almost brought the scores level when his 25 yard effort had Wilson at full stretch to save. In the 78th minute the game was put to bed when a ball down the middle was spread wide and Gillies slotted past Harrison. The league leaders were now rampant and in the 83rd minute Hawkridge had a tight angled shot saved only for it top fall to Fardjour to tap in.

The thrashing was complete in the second minute of injury time when a long ball fell to Blake who turned and slotted into the far corner of the net for his well deserved hat-trick. Melton had a number of new faces starting today and it will take time to gel but the first half showed they can match anyone. Sadly the second half showed their frailties as they conceded five. It doesn’t get any easier as they visit 4th place Newark Town on Saturday.