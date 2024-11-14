Melton Skittles League
Results from Tuesday, November 12.
Carington Arms 4-7 Syston Cons
Ashby Nomads 2-9 Melton British Legion
Top Scorers :
24 .. Graham Mabbott for British Legion
23 .. Mick Borowski for Brish Legion
22 .. Dave Clark for Syston Cons
20 .. Roger Sharpe for Syston Cons
League Table
British Legion .. 42 pts
Syston Cons .. 41 pts
Carington Arms .. 25.5 pts
Ashby Nomads .. 23.5 pts
Fixtures for Tuesday, November 19:
Carington Arms vs Ashby Nomads
Syston Cons vs Melton British Legion