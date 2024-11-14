Melton Skittles League

Results from Tuesday, November 12.

Carington Arms 4-7 Syston Cons

Ashby Nomads 2-9 Melton British Legion

Top Scorers :

Melton League

24 .. Graham Mabbott for British Legion

23 .. Mick Borowski for Brish Legion

22 .. Dave Clark for Syston Cons

20 .. Roger Sharpe for Syston Cons

League Table

British Legion .. 42 pts

Syston Cons .. 41 pts

Carington Arms .. 25.5 pts

Ashby Nomads .. 23.5 pts

Fixtures for Tuesday, November 19:

Carington Arms vs Ashby Nomads

Syston Cons vs Melton British Legion

