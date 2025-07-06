Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Juniors sparkle in latest round of matches

MMTC 9 & Under Team

Melton Mowbray Tennis club juniors turned on the sparkle in their latest rounds of Youth and National League matches.

The 9&Under team travelled to play two fixtures in Leicester and were delighted to return with wins in both matches in their Group 2 matches.

Their first match saw them line up against Knighton Tennis Centre and after many exciting and gruelling rallies the Melton team came out on top with a 7-3 win.

Coops Fryday had to battle to take his two singles, both in three sets and Otis Bond and Sam Harby supported him well, also taking both their singles.

Henley Culpan battled hard but just lost out in two three set matches.

Otis then teamed up with Sam to take their doubles 10-8 before Coops and Henley just lost out by a similar score in their doubles.

The team then lined up against Loughborough 1 and despite several three set matches again the team came out on top with a clean sweep by a ten nil score line.

The 12 & Under Boys team entertained Upper Broughton Youth and Social Tennis Club in their Division 1 fixture and ran out winners by a 5-1 score.

Jake Billing kept up his good form to put the home side ahead with a 6-0 6-0 score before Vinnie Watson made it two with a 6-1 6-1 win.

Thomas Fairhurst battled hard but went down by a 0-6 3-6 score before made it 3-1 to Melton with a 6-0 6-0 win.

Jake and Vinnie teamed up to take their doubles 6-1 6-0 before Thomas and paired up to round off a solid team performance with a 6-2 6-3 win.

The 14&Under Boys were not so lucky and entertained top side Loughborough 1 in their Division 1 fixture and went down by a 6-0 score.