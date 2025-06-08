Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Juniors get their season underway

Juniors at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club found the going tough as they opened their season up.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's junior teams got their summer season league games underway with all the teams finding the going tough having been placed in much higher divisions following an error by the LTA.

The 8&Under team travelled to play at a central venue in their group 3 fixture against Market Bosworth and down by a 10-6 score line with Otis Stock-Shilton, Blake Watson and Henley Culpan collecting the clubs wins.

The 9&Under team also travelled play play Oadby 2 in their group 2 fixture and went down by a 10-0 score line despite being a player short and the team represented by Coops Fryday, Blake Watson and Henley Culpan were involved in many close fought matches.

The 10&Under mixed team entertained Loughborough LTC 1

in their group 1 fixture and went down by a 1-5 score line.

With some really encouraging performances it is worth pointing out the effort by Jude Armes who collected Melton's solitary win when she partnered Abigail Mousley to take their doubles tie and performed well in her singles before losing out in a third set tie break. Toby Wildt and Thomas Fairhurst made up the remainder of the team.

The 12&Under Boys team travelled to Houghton 1 for their group 1 fixture and were delighted to come away with the points following a 5-1 win. Thomas Fairhurst, Jake Billing and Vinnie Watson and contributed wins in this first match success.

The 14&Under Boys entertained Loughborough 1 in their group 1 fixture and went down by a 6-0 score line despite some battling performances from Isaac Wooton, Jake Billing, Joseph Hill and Sam Wildt.

The Boys 18&Under team entertained Leicestershire TC 1 at the Sports Village and were delighted to take the points after a 4-2 win in their group 1 fixture.

The team were assisted by Leicestershire arriving with just two players and with Melton's number one Ben England notching a third set tie break singles win the club were guaranteed the win.