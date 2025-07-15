Holwell Sports Bowls Club return to winning ways
The second match for Holwell Sports BC in this seasons Melton & District Triples League, away against Belvoir Vale BC, ended with a close overall score which gave HSBC a winning total match points score of 8 - 2. HSBC won on 2 rinks with BVBC winning on 1, giving a total match shots score of HSBC 54 to BVBC 51.
Rink scores: Dennis Hopkinson, Evelyn Underwood & Eric Faulconbridge v S Gant 25 - 11; Anne Spaulding, Harold Cramp & Bob Penny v B Birch 17 - 15; Claire Cregan, Glen Roberton & Fred Thorpe v L Pugh 12 - 25.
On a very hot afternoon, Holwell Sports BC played away at Oakham BC, in a Saturday friendly, over a 5 triples rinks match. A full match of 18 ends was played with players agreeing after 9 ends to continue with the scheduled number of ends. HSBC won on 3 rinks, with 1 rink drawn and OBC winning on 1 rink. The final match shots score was a comfortable win for HSBC by 88 shots to 64. The Top Rink award was won on Dennis Hopkinson's rink.
Rink scores: Angelo Grillo, Claire Cregan & Dennis Hopkinson v M Shalders 23 - 6; Mike Jones, Harold Cramp & Evelyn Underwood v G Cole 19 - 6; Anne Spaulding, Mark Simmons & Fred Thorpe v E Owen 18 - 10; James Cregan, Geoff Rudkin & Glen Roberton v D Smith 13 - 13; George Butler, Mark Cregan & Eric Faulconbridge v S Primarolo 15 - 29.