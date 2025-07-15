Holwell Sports Bowls Club return to winning ways

Match introductions for Holwell Sports BC against Oakham BC

Match results have turned favourably for Holwell Sports BC in their most recent matches.

The second match for Holwell Sports BC in this seasons Melton & District Triples League, away against Belvoir Vale BC, ended with a close overall score which gave HSBC a winning total match points score of 8 - 2. HSBC won on 2 rinks with BVBC winning on 1, giving a total match shots score of HSBC 54 to BVBC 51.

Rink scores: Dennis Hopkinson, Evelyn Underwood & Eric Faulconbridge v S Gant 25 - 11; Anne Spaulding, Harold Cramp & Bob Penny v B Birch 17 - 15; Claire Cregan, Glen Roberton & Fred Thorpe v L Pugh 12 - 25.

On a very hot afternoon, Holwell Sports BC played away at Oakham BC, in a Saturday friendly, over a 5 triples rinks match. A full match of 18 ends was played with players agreeing after 9 ends to continue with the scheduled number of ends. HSBC won on 3 rinks, with 1 rink drawn and OBC winning on 1 rink. The final match shots score was a comfortable win for HSBC by 88 shots to 64. The Top Rink award was won on Dennis Hopkinson's rink.

Rink scores: Angelo Grillo, Claire Cregan & Dennis Hopkinson v M Shalders 23 - 6; Mike Jones, Harold Cramp & Evelyn Underwood v G Cole 19 - 6; Anne Spaulding, Mark Simmons & Fred Thorpe v E Owen 18 - 10; James Cregan, Geoff Rudkin & Glen Roberton v D Smith 13 - 13; George Butler, Mark Cregan & Eric Faulconbridge v S Primarolo 15 - 29.