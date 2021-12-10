Trio on top at Stoke Rochford Warmer

Golf news

There was a smaller than normal turnout for Stoke Rochford Seniors’ Winter Warmer, which was a best two from three stableford at Ashley Wood GC.

It was a breezy day with the later groups being caught in torrential showers.

Winners with 78 points were Doug Lyne, Mark Hunsley and Alan Donaldson while second with 76 points were Glyn Staines, Phil Hewes and Mike Nixon.

In third with 74 points were Ken Taylor, Alan Dolby and Jim Price.

Three teams had 73 points.

There is no change at the top of the Warmers table where Glyn Staines has increased his lead.