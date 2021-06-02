Stoke Rochford's Catlin wins Ben Tyler Trophy

The Stoke Rochford Seniors Open Championship was held last Wednesday, with a field of 109 participating in challenging weather.

Results: Group A (age 55-65) - winner and Open Champion David Snow (Ullesthorpe Court GC) 37 pts; 2nd and winner of the Ben Tyler Trophy for the best Stoke Rochford player Mike Catlin 37 pts; 3rd Martin Billson (SRGC) 36 pts; Group B (age 66-71) - winner David Esswood (SRGC) 35 pts; 2nd Ernie Armstrong 35 points; 3rd Richard Kenwood (Stanton on the Woilds) 33 pts; Group C (age 72+) - winner Phil Hewes (SRGC) 36 pts; 2nd Doug Lyne (SRGC) 35 pts; 3rd Jim Davidson (SRGC) 34 pts; Nearest the Pin (3rd) - Mike Catlin; Nearest the Pin (17th) Adrian Axe.