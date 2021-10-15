Gill crowned Stoke Rochford Seniors champion

Golf news.

The Stoke Rochford Seniors’ Individual Knockout final was played between Steve Major and Peter Gill.

Played on the course in good weather conditions, Peter triumphed in a close game and is this year’s champion.

Peter has been competing in the competition for the last 15 years and is extremely happy to have succeeded.

Stoke Rochford Seniors pipped Stoke Rochford Ladies 3.5-2.5 in the annual challenge match for the Goldsbrough Bowl.

The Seniors were beaten 7-1 at Belton Park Seniors in their last inter-club match of the season.

The speed of the greens proved difficult and Belton Park completed the only recorded double this year over Stoke Rochford.

Results: Mike Thornton & John Hitchman lost 6 & 5, Brian White & Barry Coop halved, Eddie Plant & Peter Gill lost 4 & 3, Brian Ayto & Ian Thomas lost 2 down, Steve Anderson & Jim Davidson lost 2 & 1, Mike Nixon & Darrell Knight lost 6 & 4, Chris Vose & Ernie Armstrong halved, Don Werner & Graham Manton lost 1 down.

Stoke Rochford’s ladies played in a Charity competition, raising £200 for the Air Ambulance.

In first place was Emma Steele with 29 points, ahead of Sue Taylor on 28 and Jackie Manton with 25.

The Feminine Fiasco competition saw three teams of three played a format call Dusty Bin, where you play 3-2-1 to score on each hole.