Former Davis Cup stars Danny Sapsford and Luke Milligan are heading for Melton Tennis Club

Melton Tennis Club players of all ages are gearing up for the visit of former Great Britain Davis Cup players Danny Sapsford and Luke Milligan on Sunday, 9th June.

Danny is the director of Bright Ideas for tennis and does an amazing amount of work for Disability Groups throughout the country and assists in helping clubs who are raising funds.

An exciting day is being lined up for the club’s members with sessions starting at 10am.

In the event of bad weather the day will be rearranged.

Danny Sapsford in Wimbledon action in 1995. Now heading for Melton.

Danny turned professional in 1989 and reached his highest singles ranking in the world of 170 and 83 in doubles and also reached the third round of Wimbledon in 1999 before losing to Pete Sampras.

Luke reached a highest ranking of 217 in 1996 and afterwards became a coach with Laura Robson, Arvind Parmar and Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong amongst his notable pupils.

He also made the third round of Wimbledon in 1996.

The pair will be conducting a fun-filled Masterclass for many of the clubs members over a five hour spell.

The timetable is currently: 10-10.45am: Mini Members, 10.45-11.30: Teenagers, 11.30–12.30pm: Social Adult Members, 12.30–1.30: Team Players, 1.30–2pm: Break - Fast Serve Gun, 2pm–3pm: Tie Break Comp or Exhibition Doubles including Danny/Luke.

The club will be serving refreshments plus a BBQ and cake stall with all proceeds going to the water installation project.

This project has been pushing forward for the past three years with several set backs along the way.