Muggleton wants Melton Town to show ruthless streak

Carl Muggleton. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Carl Muggleton wants Melton Town to show their ruthless streak as Leicester Nirvana visit Sign Right Park on Saturday.

After back-to-back home wins against Heather St John’s and Pinchbeck United, Town found themselves edged out 1-0 at home to Sleaford on Saturday.

Now Muggleton wants the side to add some cutting edge.

“It’s going to be a tough game, they’re going to come here and want to rattle us and put us under pressure,” he explained.

“We’ve got to deal with that, it’s all about what we do and how we play at home.

“If we can play the way we know we can and pass the ball as we do then we just need to be a bit more ruthless in both boxes.”

Town won 3-2 at Nirvana in August and, as they look forward to another four consecutive games at the Sports Village, Muggleton wants to make the most of home advantage.

He added: “Making this a fortress for yourself is the most important thing you can do.

“It’s all about your home results.

“You win leagues by your home form, and we’ve got to build on that for the end of this season so we can take that into next season.

“Every game for us is about ‘can we make this into a fortress? Can we win as many games as we can at home now and put teams to bed?’

“We’ve got the ability to do that.”