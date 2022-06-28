Mowbray Rangers turn back the clock as class of 05 pip Vets

The Mowbray Rangers Class of 05.

Rangers 05 first formed in the 1990s and played youth football together for over a decade for the club, boasting a remarkably consistent squad.

The side last played together 17 years ago in their final year of youth football for Rangers.

But they reunited last weekend for what was a nostalgic and thoroughly enjoyable occasion at their old home ground.

The game started at a brisk pace with early chances for both teams.

Rangers 05 quickly found their stride as the players slotted back into their old positions neatly.

The Vets were unfortunate to see an early goal chalked off for offside.

Rangers 05 made them pay before half time as captain Phil Martin assuredly slotted home for the first goal of the game.

Rain showers in the second half did not dampen the enthusiasm of either team and it was Rangers 05’s Steve Hammond who showed that age is nothing more than a number by netting his side’s second goal.

It came from a superb long-range strike.

Rangers 05 made it three with a goal 10 minutes from time.

Paul Bennett gone on the scoresheet before his team held on and kept a clean sheet despite a spirited performance from the Vets, who put in a real shift for the whole game.

The Vets were rightly proud of their keeper who pulled off some fantastic saves.

There is already talk of a re-match next season in what will hopefully become an annual fixture.

The man of the match for Rangers 05 was Dougie Bell, who led by example.

Rangers 05 were steered from the side lines by original managers Angie Hammond and Pete Martin.