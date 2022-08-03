Melton Town off to a winning start while Holbrook Sports battle back for a draw

Paul Anderson celebrates his goal against Selston. Photo by Mark Woolterton/Melton Town FC.

Paul Anderson and Mason Lee scored the goals that ensured three points in front of a bumper crowd at Sign Right Park.

Melton were due to be back in action again with another home game against Heather St John’s on Wednesday night, after this week’s Times had gone to press, and while Manship was happy following Saturday’s success, he felt there were still areas where there can be improvements.

He said: “It’s always good to get a clean sheet and I’m pleased with the result. We’ve got high standards and for me in parts of the game I felt we could have played with more intensity and purpose and created more.

"So the players and I are all happy with the result but for me the standards weren’t quite as good as we want.

"The crowd were positive and support like that makes a massive difference so we thank them for that.”

Manship added that the strength of his squad will be key to the club’s ambitions this season and that he’s happy to have plenty of players at his disposal.

He said: “We’ve got 17 signed on and it’s the strongest 17 I’ve had since I’ve been here, in every position.

"We’re trying to stabilise and build the club from the bottom up, with the help of a strong U21s set up, and get us out of this league.

"Every game in this league is tough and the match with Heather will be no different.

"I don’t know who’ll be up there challenging at the end because I prefer to concentrate on my own side. Whoever we play, I’ll get a scout report on them and do the best we can.”

After the Heather game, a hat-trick of home matches to start the season continues with Pinchbeck United the visitors on Saturday.

*Holwell Sports, meanwhile, got their UCL Division One campaign up and running with a 3-3 draw against Hucknall Town.

Hucknall scored twice early on before Tom Pope pulled a goal back, and then after Town had netted again it was down to Harry Allcock and Will Bestwick to bring Sports level.