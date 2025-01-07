Melton Tennis Saturday Superstars finish all square for the first time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After 28 Melton Tennis Club Saturday Superstar matches, Team Ash and Team Mo could not be separated and for the first year the result was confirmed as a draw at 14-14 by coach, umpire and referee Brent Horobin.

Mo Reza's team led the way early on in the year.

But Ash Parmar rallied his players to claw back the deficit and by October time his squad had taken a 12-9 lead following an hat-trick of matches that saw his team 4-2 down going into the last rounds and still coming out on top by 5-4 each time.

Back roared Team Mo and and a run of four wins on the bounce saw them edge in front at 13-12 only for Team Ash to level things up again.

Members of the Saturday Superstar squads.

However, Team Mo once again nipped in front at 14-13 before Team Ash dramatically hit back in the final match of the series to secure a share of the spoils at 14-14 to see the end of an epic contest.

Top player of the year went to Team Mo’s David Owen, who notched up 60 wins over the year, in front of skipper Mo, who collected 51 wins, with Joe Cunningham managing 48 wins.

Top scorers for Team Ash and ladies' winner was Michelle Heaton thanks to her 54 wins, John Little adding 48 wins, and Paul Heaton 39 wins.

Team Ash: Paul Heaton 39, Michelle Heaton 54, John Little 48, Peter Lovegrove 30, Rob Grant 34, Ash Parmar 32.

Team Mo: Dave Owen 60, Joe Cunningham 48, Bridget Ingle 44, Neil Ingle 46, Chris Howe 40, Val White 30, Mo Reza 51 .

Winners of the Christmas Tournament were David Owen and Michelle Heaton.

Another winner on the day was Bridget Ingle, who was presented with a special prize for continued outstanding support for the club both on and off the courts.

To highlight Bridget’s exceptional achievements, her presentation was delayed slightly, as she was ‘ picking up litter’ in between rounds of tennis!

Making the presentation, Brent Horobin highlighted that Bridget was an integral part of the Ladies Vets Team, which she also captains, the club's Welfare Officer and a dynamic fund raiser, having just this year raised funds for the now installed defibrillator at the club.

The teams spent the festive period recharging their batteries to be ready for the renewed battles in 2025.