Melton football star Paul Anderson calls time on his glittering playing career

Melton-born midfield star Paul Anderson has called time on his magnificent playing career.

But the 35-year-old has promised to do all he can to help hometown club Melton Town progress in the future as he pursues a new career in coaching.

The former Nottingham Forest star had been struggling to combine playing for Melton in the UCL Premier North and working full time as a junior coach at Derby County.

“It was really difficult last season, but both Derby and Melton were understanding of my situation and I didn't want to leave Melton in the lurch as they have done so much for me,” said Anderson.

Paul Anderson in action for Melton Town.

“I am still fit and able to play and Tom (Melton boss Manship) said he was hoping I would carry on. “But I am not going to be able to play forever but with my coaching I can go on as long as I am good at it.

“Something had to take a hit and unfortunately it was the playing side.

“The playing was stopping my progression with working with the higher age groups at Derby.

“I had an honest conversation with Tom and he was very supportive and understanding.

“I hope Melton keep progressing and going up the leagues and then I hope I can start sending lads out on loan to them from professional clubs so I can help the players gain first team experience and also help Melton go through the levels too.

“Since I left the pro game Melton Town, the club and the people within it, have been amazing for me to help me progress onto my coaching career.

“When I came out of the pro game I really wanted to focus on my coaching and invest all my time into that.

“But Melton allowed me to still get the kick and enjoyment of playing too.

“I could have played a lot higher, but I made a promise years and years back that when I left the pro game I would play for Melton Town.

“When the opporunity came up it was perfect with what Melton were trying to do with the club.

"It gave me the chance to create my own coaching business at the fantastic facility they have alongside doing my other coaching at professional clubs.

“I am now very passionate about giving back and I genuinely feel I will be a better coach than I was a player.

“I am fortunate enough to still be in the world of football and doing something I love.”

He continued: “I have been at Derby for three years, two years part-time while I was still playing and then juggling coaching full time and playing since I went full-time at the start of the season just gone.

“I will now be full time at Derby as U15s head coach and the academy manager, because of my playing experience, wants me to be around U16s, U18s and U21s too.

“It will be a great experience for me.

“I will also continue doing my own coaching school at Melton. And if I have a Saturday where I don't have a game or am not coaching I am sure I will be down there to support Melton.

“I hope they can go on and get the promotion they deserve this season.”

Melton boss Tom Manship said: “Paul was a pleasure to work with.

“First and foremost he is guy who is honest, trustworthy and a guy with integrity whose football knowledge was second to none. His career obviously speaks for itself.

“It was incredible to share the changing room and the pitch with him.”

Capped at England U19 level, a young Anderson was spotted by Liverpool while playing for Hull City's academy side.

Liverpool loaned him out to Swansea City and then Nottingham Forest who made the move permanent in 2009, Anderson playing almost 100 times for the Reds.

After that he had spells with Bradford City, Ipswich Town and Northampton Town before an ill-fated two years at Mansfield Town where, after starting well, he was inexplicably frozen out by new boss David Flitcroft and ended up needing counselling after it badly affected his mental health.