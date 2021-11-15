Late leveller earns Melton Town a deserved point at Heather St John's as Tom Manship's side make it five unbeaten

Tyreace Palmer. Photo: Notts County

The last time Melton Town faced Heather St John's was in the 2019 County Cup final, which Melton lost on penalties.

So it was going to be fascinating to see how far both teams have come since, writes Sam Ellis.

Heather didn’t take long to settle and in the seventh minute a long clearance caught out Town's defence and James Spruce went clear with just the keeper to beat.

He rounded Billy Harrison who managed to get a hand on it, but the striker checked back and slotted into the net.

Melton almost replied immediately when Ryan Robbins got to the by-line and, from a very tight angle, flashed a shot across the goal line.

The game was played at a fast pace with the home team making the better chances.

Dan Hanson had a run to the edge of the box and slipped in Spruce, whose powerful shot needed a good save from the Melton keeper.

Melton played a higher line in the second half which changed the dynamic of the game with the visitors creating more chances.

Henry Dunn had a run through the St John's midfield before passing to Robbins, whose low shot was blocked by Jeynes on the line.

The resulting corner was flicked on by Melton and appeared to cross the line before being hacked away and hitting the underside of the crossbar.

The deserved equaliser came in the 55th minute when Tom Manship won the ball in midfield and played a great pass in between the defence, which found debutant Tyreace Palmer, who dummied his marker and scored low past the keeper.

Melton nearly took the lead on the hour mark when a Robbins shot from the edge of the area needed Jeynes to dive full stretch to prevent a goal.

Three minutes later and the hosts were back in the lead when some great passing ended with Hanson and Ellis playing a one-two around the defence, finished at the near post post by Ellis.

Jarrett should have put the game beyond doubt with seven minutes to go when clear on goal but Harrison stood tall and made a great save.

In the last minute of the match Jarrett gave away a free kick on the edge of the area.

Zak Munton's floated cross was met by Cameron Gilchrist, whose header found the back of the net.