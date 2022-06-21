Friendly win for newly-formed Melton Town under 21s

The young Reds began with a victory.

The Reds hosted LFE Academy on Saturday morning at Sign Right Park.

The visitors began the brightest and soon found themselves leading 2-0.

In response, Dempsey Arlot-John scored his first of the afternoon as his effort took a deflection.

His second arrived via a lob, levelling the contest with just 35 minutes played.

Arlot-John then saw his penalty saved before Jubeir Yahia was the matchwinner, netting a rebound in the 85th minute.