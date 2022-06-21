Friendly win for newly-formed Melton Town under 21s

The Reds hosted LFE Academy on Saturday morning at Sign Right Park.
The visitors began the brightest and soon found themselves leading 2-0.
In response, Dempsey Arlot-John scored his first of the afternoon as his effort took a deflection.
His second arrived via a lob, levelling the contest with just 35 minutes played.
Arlot-John then saw his penalty saved before Jubeir Yahia was the matchwinner, netting a rebound in the 85th minute.
The side are holding open trials at Judgemeadow Community College on June 25, interested players should contact [email protected]