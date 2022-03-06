Dominant Melton Town up to sixth as they tame the Tigers

Another cold and stormy day welcomed Melton Town and Holbeach United to Sign Right Park, writes Sam Ellis.

Basement side Holbeach were looking to turn their fortunes around and Melton were eyeing up a top five finish to the season.

The game got off to a lively start with Melton playing with the wind.

Will Bestwick made his full debut and found the net. Photo: Craig Harrison

Three minutes in and a long ball over the Holbeach defence found Zak Munton, who cut in and fired in a low shot that was blocked by James Blake's feet.

The resulting corner saw Cameron Gilchrist meeting the ball with a powerful header that saw Blake tipping the ball over the bar.

The pressure continued and Will Bestwick - the teenager making his first start - went down the right played the ball back to Sam Beaver, who floated a great cross into Munton.

He guided the ball into the corner of the net only to see the flag to go up for a dubious offside.

Syme Mulvaney was next to test the keeper when he went on a run and curled in a shot that had Blake diving to tip the ball around the post.

The deadlock was eventually broken halfway through the first half when Paul Anderson beat Luke Nicholson for pace and sent in a cross which Mulvaney connected with, only for the shot to be cleared away from the goal-line.

Bestwick was quickest to the clearance and from a tight angle stroked it into the far corner for his first goal for the club.

Melton remained dominant in possession and nearly made it two when a Beaver cross caught the wind and bounced off the crossbar.

A minute later and Melton doubled their lead when Mulvaney drove into the area and found Cam Smith open in the box.

Smith slotted the ball into the net.

The second half saw Melton continue to pressure the Holbeach defence with Smith seeing his first time shot go inches wide of the post.

With 15 minutes to go Spencer Weir-Daley sent in a low cross from the left which saw Smith again just shooting wide.

The hosts eventually got their just rewards two minutes later when Mulvaney received the ball and neatly chipped Will Nuttell, finding Robbie Parsons clear on goal and he slotted the ball under the keeper.

The final chance came with four minutes to go with Beaver sending a ball over the defence and finding Smith clear on goal, but his first time shot was well saved by Blake.

Melton were dominant from start to finish and controlled every part of this game.