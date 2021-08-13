Can Melton Town build on opening day victory as Holwell Sports head to the Park?

Tom Manship. Photo: Tim Williams

Melton Town head to Leicestershire rivals Quorn on Saturday, looking to build on their opening-day victory in the United Counties League Premier Division North.

Zak Munton and Corey Bucalossi found the net as Town secured a 2-1 victory at Loughborough Students in their first-ever step five contest last Tuesday night.

A 4-0 defeat at Northern Premier League Division One East Cleethorpes Town followed on Saturday in the FA Cup’s extra-preliminary round.

But with attention returning to league action, manager Tom Manship and his side will be keen to add to their points tally when they travel to Farley Way to face Quorn (KO 3pm), one of the division’s highly-fancied sides.

“It’s a difficult start, Loughborough, Quorn and Long Eaton - some people at our club have them down as being the top three,” Manship said.

“It’s a difficult start but that’s why you work as hard as you do to get into these leagues and play at these grounds and enjoy the moments.”

Holwell Sports face a league double this week after getting off the mark in the UCL Division One.

Sports head to Aylestone Park on Saturday (KO 3pm) before entertaining Birstall United on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

Holwell’s season began with a 2-0 home defeat to West Bridgford on Saturday.