Fourie's century not enough for Melton CC - this week's cricket

Carel Fourie. Photo: Tim Williams

Charlie Taylor top scored with an unbeaten 68 and Muhammad Salejee added 51 before George Corbett and Umar Razzaq claimed two wickets each.

Barkby United were beaten by 34 runs at Kibworth.

Ryan Waplington claimed four wickets for the loss of 40 runs while Ben Hollis led the way with 56 runs.

In Division Two, Egerton Park earned a two-wicket success at Asian Sports.

With the ball Jeremy Swan and Alexander Barber took three victims apiece while Swan (30 no) was the pick of the batsmen, supported by Jamie Tew (28).

Thorpe Arnold were beaten by 77 runs as they entertained Billesdon.

For the hosts, James Pepperdine and Kingsley Miller both took three wickets while opener Adam Clark top scored with 34.

Division Five East saw fourth-place Melton Mowbray beaten at Leicester Banks Seconds despite Carel Fourie's impressive 114 before adding two wickets to his tally.

Leicestershire and Rutland League results:

Division One: Ashby Hastings 231 all out, Loughborough Town 2nds 261-7; Electricity Sports 126-5, Hinckley Amateur 125 all out; Houghton & Thurnby 202-9, Syston Town 236-6; Ibstock Town 149 all out, Cropston 150-3; Kibworth 2nds 200 all out, Barkby United 166 all out; Leicester Ivanhoe 2nds, Enderby 253-4.

Division Two: Asian Sports 135-9, Egerton Park 138-8; Earl Shilton Town 168-7, Barwell 97 all out; Kirby Muxloe 142-6, Leicester Banks 141 all out; Loughborough Carillon 216-6, Shepshed 217-4; Shree Sanatan 267-8, Sileby Town 149 all out; Thorpe Arnold 113 all out, Billesdon 190-9.

Division Three East: Barkby United 2nds 129-5, Kibworth 3rds 128 all out; Countesthorpe 117 all out, Bharat Sports 208 all out; Leicester Caribbean 63-3, Leicester University Staff 156 all out; Market Harborough 186-5, Maher Stars 185 all out, Syston Town 2nds 149 all out, Langtons 2nds; Young Muslims Association 216 all out, Medbourne 217-4.

Division Five East: Bharat Sports 2nds 87 all out, Leicester Cricketers 148-7; Cosby 123-5, Market Overton 122 all out, Dunton Bassett 180-2; Wigston Town 174-5, Electricity Sports 3rds 155-5; Great Glen 154-5, LCS Cricket Academy 156 all out; Asian Sports 3rds 109 all out; Leicester Banks 2nds 226-7; Melton Mowbray 225-6.

Division Six East: Aryans 122 all out, Leicester Caribbean 2nds 94 all out, Egerton Park 2nds 47 all out, Blaby 180-5, Enderby 2nds 201 all out, Houghton & Thurnby 2nds 203-4, Illston Abey 2nds 156 all out, Thorpe Arnold 2nds 162-5; Uppingham Town L&RCL 2nds 224-2, LCS Cricket Academy 2nds 223-6; Whetstone CC 190 all out Birstall Village 2nds 191-7.

Division Nine East: Fleckney Village 2nds 167-7, Barkby United 3rds 168-5, Market Overton 2nds 145-9, Leicester Foxes 149-5; Oakham 3rds 154-4, Houghton & Thurnby CC 3rds 260-4; Shree Sanatan 4ths 212-6, Wakerley & Barrowden 146-7.

South Nottinghamshire Cricket League results:

Division A: Caythorpe 188-9, Ellerslie 234-8; Fiskerton 129 all out, Notts Unity Casuals 320-7; Gedling Colliery 180 all out, Kimberley 2nds 242-8; Plumtree 2nds 220-7, Belvoir 222-3.

Division D: Belvoir CC 2nds 74 all out, Lowdham 78-0; Farndon 253-7, Kimberley 3rds 232 all out; Madni 212-9, Plumtree 3rd 210-2; Notts Unity 2nds, 147-6, Basford Mill 148-7; Thrumpton 131 all out, East Leake 137-4.

Division F: Gedling Colliery 3rds 111 all out, Wymeswold 113-9, Gedling & Sherwood 3rds 244-7, Ravenshead 177 all out; Kinoulton 139 all out, Wollaton 3rds 141-3; Whatton and Aslockton 99 all out, Clifton Village 2nds 100-2.

Division G: Notts & Arnold 3rds 164-6, Hucknall 3rds 327-6; Old Dalby 164 all out, West Bridgfordians 3rds 165-7; Oxton 168 all out, Keyworth 2nds 111 all out; Ruddington 2nds 110-10, Long Eaton 2nds 270-3; West Bridgford Legion 223-1, Calverton 2nds 186-8.

Division H: Attenborough 4ths 95-8, Great Dalby 94 all out; Burton Joyce 2nds v Gotham Village 2nds - Burton conceded; East Bridgford 2nds 135-9, Bramcote 2nds 136-7; Sutton Bonington 160-5, Chilwell 2nds 158-7.

Division J: Coddington & Winthorpe v Belvoir 3rd - Belvoir conceded; Kimberley Institute 4ths 267-5, Farndon 2nds 184 all out; Newark Ransome & Marles 2nds 131 all out; Midlands 132 all out.

Division K: Awsworth 62-2, West Bridgford Legion 2nds 58 all out; Bingham 2nds 218-4, Bottesford 133 all out; Lowdham 2nds 196 all out, Gedling & Sherwood 4ths 47 all out; Radcliffe-on-Trent CC 3rds 188-9, Hoveringham 2nds 205-5; West Bridgfordians 4ths 135 all out, Poplars 262 all out.

Division L: Basford Mill 2nds 200-7, Thrumpton 2nds 167-9; Caythorpe 4ths v Eastwood 2nds - Eastwood conceded; Collingham & District 3rds 187-6, Claypole 188-1; Fiskerton & Thurgarton 3rds 176-5, Kinoulton 2nds 180-1; Wymeswold 2nds 161-9, Sohani 162-3.

Grantham & Melton League results:

Division Two: Barkby United 313-7, Wreake Nomads 89- all out; Sileby Town 174-3, Belvoir 172-6; Syston Town 343 all out, Ashby Carington 184 all out.